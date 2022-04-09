Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Police pressured Jnanendra to hide the truth about Chandru's murder: CT Ravi
bengaluru news

Karnataka Police pressured Jnanendra to hide the truth about Chandru’s murder: CT Ravi

CT Ravi said that an attempt is made to prevent the consequences of speaking the truth on Chandru’s murder.
BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said police have pressurized home minister Araga Jnanendra to lie about Chandru’s murder as the truth behind the murder may cause communal clashes. (PTI)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi has accused Bengaluru police of pressurising Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra to hide the “truth” behind the murder of Chandru, a 22-year-old man killed in a road rage accident two days ago.

“Chandru was killed because did not know Urdu. I feel that police have pressurized home minister Araga Jnanendra to lie as the truth behind the murder may cause communal clashes,” said Ravi. “No one is injured due to a bike accident. None of the vehicles is damaged. Mother of the deceased informed that not knowing the Urdu language by the deceased is one of the reasons for his killing,” he added.

He said that an attempt is made to prevent the consequences of speaking the truth. “Whatever be the reality, the investigation should not go in any unwanted direction. For its political gains, Congress instigated the matter,” he said.

Responding to Ravi’s statement, a senior police officer said that police have issued a detailed note on the case and a charge sheet with evidence will be filed soon.

Bengaluru police on Wednesday rejected Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra’s statement that the recent murder of a 22-year-old man took place because he did not know Urdu, as a political row erupted over the incident.

A fact-check posted on the Bengaluru police’s official website posted screenshots from the coverage of a few news channels broadcasting the home minister’s statement.

The police stated that the home minister’s claims that the victim, identified as Chandru, was killed for ‘not speaking Urdu,’ were not true.

“After Jnanendra’s statement, police deployment was increased in the city fearing communal tensions,” said a senior Bengaluru police official, pleading anonymity.

Chandru was allegedly murdered in the wee hours of Tuesday and the police had arrested three suspects in the case the same day.

The home minister made the controversial statement on Wednesday morning, even though the Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant had stated the case details at 10 pm on Tuesday after some social media posts were circulated giving the murder a communal colour. In a tweet, the commissioner had categorically said that the murder took place due to road rage.

The accused were identified as Shahid Pasha (21), Shahid Goli (22) and a minor. Police narrowed down on the accused based on CCTV footage and information gathered from the area. The three are currently in police custody for interrogation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics....view detail

