Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Poll: I take full responsibility for the defeat, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Poll: I take full responsibility for the defeat, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
May 13, 2023 05:09 PM IST

CM Bommai said the party will analyse its performance in every constituency in detail.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he will take full responsibility for the BJP's defeat in the Assembly elections, and that the party will function as a responsible opposition in the days to come. He said Congress' "much organised" election strategy might have been one of the major reasons for its win.

Basavaraj Bommai said Congress' "much organised" election strategy might have been one of the major reasons for its win. (ANI Photo)(Basavaraj S Bommai twitter)
Basavaraj Bommai said Congress' "much organised" election strategy might have been one of the major reasons for its win. (ANI Photo)(Basavaraj S Bommai twitter)

ALSO READ | Karnataka assembly election 2023: Constituency-wise full list of winning candidates from BJP, Cong, JDS

"Election results are in the final stages, I accept the mandate of the people with utmost respect. I take responsibility for this BJP's defeat, no one else has the responsibility. As the chief minister of the state I take the responsibility. There is a need to do the complete analysis of this defeat, as there are various reasons for this," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the party will analyse the performance in every constituency in detail. "We will try to overcome all the shortcomings, organise ourselves and the party will once again bounce back. We are a national party and will make all the necessary preparations organisationally and administratively to win the Lok Sabha election, by rectifying our mistakes," he said, adding the BJP will function as a responsible opposition party in the days to come.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP full list of winning candidates

Asked whether the Modi and Shah factor did not work in this election, the CM said there are various reasons for this outcome and one can speak about it after a thorough analysis. "The results are still getting finalised, it is not right to speak about it now," he said, adding Congress' much organised election strategy might have been one of the major reasons for their win.

Thanking people of Shiggaon Assembly segment for electing him, Bommai said he will work for the development of the constituency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assembly elections basavaraj bommai congress karnataka chief minister karnataka election results karnataka election + 5 more
assembly elections basavaraj bommai congress karnataka chief minister karnataka election results karnataka election + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out