Karnataka pvt transport unions call for bandh today

The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Associations on Sunday called for a ‘bandh’, prompting 700,000 to one million private vehicles to stay off the roads in Bengaluru on Monday.

The federation comprises a total of 32 private transport unions, including autorickshaws, buses and taxis. The federation has called for a bandh to protest after the state transport department failed to fulfil their 28 demands by August 31.

The private transporters have claimed that they have been negatively impacted by the Shakti scheme and that the state government has not fulfilled their demands despite repeated discussions.

Earlier, transport unions had held discussions with state transport minister Ramalinga Reddy on July 24, just three days before they initially scheduled a protest for July 27. At that time, Reddy had assured them that 28 out of their 30 demands would be met by the end of August.

However, the Reddy had then said that he will take it to the notice of the chief minister and discuss the issues with him. After not hearing back from the government, the associations decided to go on a strike for a day on September 11.

The federation had also urged the state government for a total ban on app-based aggregators, financial assistance of ₹10,000 for each driver, loans with low-interest rates, a ban on bike taxis, among other demands.

About 700,000 to one million vehicles including autos, taxis, airport taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles, school vehicles, also stage carriages, contract carriages and corporate buses, will go off the roads tomorrow, S Nataraj Sharma, president of the federation said.

Federation office bearers have said that they have organised a protest march from Sangolli Rayanna circle to Freedom Park in the city as part of the bandh.

Meanwhile, The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will run more bus trips and services in the city and also to Kempegowda International Airport on Monday to mitigate the inconvenience caused to the public by the bandh. Employees of the BMTC and the KSRTC have also been asked not to take leave on Monday.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy had recently said that the government was open to talks with the federation and is also making preparations to ensure that the inconvenience to the public is minimised.

Security has been also been stepped up across the city including major bus stations ahead of the banch. Security has been deployed at important places including Shantinagar, Maurya Circle, Koramangala, Freedom Park, Shivananda Circle, Kalasipalya, Peenya, Mysore Road Satellite Bus Stand, Hebbal, Yelahanka, KR Pura and Kengeri.

“Appropriate security measures will be taken to prevent any untoward incident. Police security including KSRP, CAR will be deployed,” Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda.

(With inputs from agencies)

