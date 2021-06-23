Karnataka records two Delta plus Covid-19 variant cases

Karnataka recorded its first two cases of the Delta plus variant of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday. State health minister K Sudhakar told reporters that one case each of the Delta plus variant was recorded in Bengaluru and Mysuru districts, and that the Union home ministry has been notified.

“Two cases (1 in Mysuru and 1 in Bengaluru) of the Delta plus variant of novel coronavirus have been found in Karnataka. This information has been shared with the Union health ministry,” Sudhakar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This news comes against the background of the Union health ministry urging the states of Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Maharashtra to be on guard as these three states have been recording cases of the new variant sporadically. "As of now among the samples sequenced (45000) in India, the Delta plus variant has been observed sporadically in Maharashtra, Kerala & Madhya Pradesh, with around 40 cases identified so far and no significant increase in prevalence," the health ministry said.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the chief secretaries in these states, asking them to take up immediate measures for containing the spread. "The Public Health Response, in this case, while broadly remaining the same, has to become more focused and stringent. Thus, you are requested to take up immediate containment measures in these districts and clusters including preventing crowds and intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis," Bhushan wrote.

Mysuru’s first recorded case of the delta plus strain is asymptomatic, reported PTI. Sudhakar told reporters that the infected individual has been isolated and the infection has not been passed on to his primary and secondary contacts, calling it a “good sign”.

The state health minister also said that genome sequencing is being done on 5% of the total samples tested to track cases of variants. The government is also sending vaccines to districts which are vulnerable to the variant and the state is conducting 1.5 lakh tests a day, he added.

Bhushan sought to assuage public concern about the new variant. "Currently the number of such Delta plus variants in India are only few,” he wrote in his letter. However, he urged states to exercise caution and enhance contact-tracing measures.

