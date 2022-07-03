Karnataka reports 975 Covid-19 cases; Maximum share from Bengaluru

Karnataka on Saturday clocked 975 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the caseload to 39,71,459 and fatalities to 40,077 respectively, the health department said.

The day also saw 668 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,24,900. Active cases in the state stood at 6,440, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 871 cases, it said.

Other districts too reported new Covid-19 cases including 22 in Mysuru, 14 in Dakshina Kannada, nine each in Dharwad and Kolar, and, six each in Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Shivamogga.

The lone death due to Covid-19 on Saturday occurred in Shivamogga district while 14 districts in the state reported zero infections and zero deaths.

A total of 26,061 samples were tested in the state, including 19,158 using RT-PCR method, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.70 crore.

The number of vaccinations against Covid-19 done in the state rose to 11.22 crore, with 41,887 people being inoculated on Saturday, it said.

