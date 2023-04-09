Karnataka: ₹100 crore worth of election related seizure in 10 days of poll announcement
₹99.18 crore worth seizure were made ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in the State from March 29.
The election related seizure in Karnataka on Sunday touched close to ₹100 crore, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.
According to the daily bulletin, the CEO said ₹99.18 crore worth seizure were made ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in the State from March 29.
In just 10 days of MCC coming into effect, ₹36.8 crore cash, ₹15.46 crore worth freebies, 5.2 lakh litres of liquor valued at ₹30 crore, ₹15 crore worth gold and ₹2.5 crore worth silver ornaments have been seized, the bulletin said.
On Sunday, the Static Surveillance Team seized ₹34 lakh cash in Yadgir district and 56 televisions worth ₹21 lakh in Nelamangala constituency in Bengaluru Rural district. The Excise department has seized 54,282 litres of liquor worth ₹1.62 crore.
The elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.