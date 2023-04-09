Karnataka: 100 crore worth of election related seizure in 10 days of poll announcement

The election related seizure in Karnataka on Sunday touched close to ₹100 crore, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.

The elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 10.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the daily bulletin, the CEO said ₹99.18 crore worth seizure were made ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in the State from March 29.

Also Read| Karnataka polls: With BJP list still not out, Congress asks ‘Does Nadda think…’

In just 10 days of MCC coming into effect, ₹36.8 crore cash, ₹15.46 crore worth freebies, 5.2 lakh litres of liquor valued at ₹30 crore, ₹15 crore worth gold and ₹2.5 crore worth silver ornaments have been seized, the bulletin said.

Also Read: Karnataka polls crucial for Congress to dent BJP’s prospects in 2024

On Sunday, the Static Surveillance Team seized ₹34 lakh cash in Yadgir district and 56 televisions worth ₹21 lakh in Nelamangala constituency in Bengaluru Rural district. The Excise department has seized 54,282 litres of liquor worth ₹1.62 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.