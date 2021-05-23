Karnataka sees a dip in daily new cases, active caseload falls below 480,000-mark

With 25,979 new infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Karnataka on Sunday reported under 30,000 new cases for the second time in May 2021. So far, 2,424,904 people have been tested positive for the disease in the state, a bulletin from the health department showed. However, new fatalities spiked in the day, as 626 patients lost their lives pushing the death toll to 25,282, the bulletin also showed. There were 31,183 new cases and 451 deaths recorded on Saturday.

Earlier on May 20 (Thursday), 28,869 new cases were detected, the only other instance of under 30,000 new cases in the state this month.

Karnataka’s active caseload, currently the highest among all states in India, also witnessed a decrease and was recorded at 472,986, a decline of 10,218 cases from the 483,204 reported a day earlier on Saturday. Meanwhile, recoveries on the day exceeded the new cases after 35,573 patients were discharged. With this, total recoveries rose to 1,926,615 and the recovery rate stands at 79.45 per cent.

As many as 125,117 tests were conducted in the state on Sunday comprising 17,848 Rapid Antigen Detection tests and 107,269 RT PCR and other methods. Cumulative samples tested stood at 28,707,320, according to the data from the bulletin. The case positivity rate for the day was recorded at 20.76 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) stood at 2.40 per cent.

Among the districts, Bengaluru Urban with 7,494 new cases contributed the most to the state’s tally. The district also has 255,842 active cases, which is 54 per cent of the overall active cases in Karnataka and the highest among all districts in the state.

The bulletin also showed that 12,049,483 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the beneficiaries in the state. The vaccination drive for people between 18 and 44 years of age was halted earlier in the day due to the non-availability of vaccine stock, news agency ANI reported.

