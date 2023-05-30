Karnataka Speaker U T Khader reviews monsoon preparations in Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader, representing Mangaluru constituency, on Monday held a meeting with district officials here to discuss several issues to prevent floods during the upcoming monsoon season in Dakshina Kannada district.

UT Khader, Congress MLA from Dakshina Kannada district. (HT Archives)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Proper action will be taken on textbooks’ revision: Siddaramaiah

Addressing reporters here, Khader said the meeting was held to prevent any inconvenience to the public that might occur during monsoon. Low lying and hilly areas have been identified and officials are asked to be prepared to face any situation, he said.

He said orders have been given to open control rooms and take help of local organisations. Discussions have been held with the fishermen community for making available boats in case of any eventuality, he added.

ALSO READ | Govt committed to fulfilling poll guarantees, 'no need to worry': Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar

The Forest Department and Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) should work in tandem during the monsoon, he said, adding that the officials will be held responsible for lapses in this regard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In case of damage to houses during the monsoon, officials have been directed to release ₹10,000 as immediate compensation, Khader further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON