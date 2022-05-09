Karnataka SSLC Results: Click here for details https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is going to announce the results for its 2022 exams this week.

The dates of the examination results have not been announced by the board but it is expected to be released in the next couple of days. Candidates will be informed once the results are officially released for them to access.

According to reports, Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is likely to be released by May 14 and will be available on the official websites; karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC Examinations saw 8.76 lakh student registrations. The examinations were conducted successfully across 3440 centres in the state from March 28, 2022 to April 11, 2022.

