Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka SSLC Results: Click here for details https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/
bengaluru news

Karnataka SSLC Results: Click here for details https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/

According to reports, Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is likely to be released by May 14 and will be available on the official websites; karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Bengaluru: Students wait outside an examination hall before appearing for the SSLC exam, (PTI File)
Published on May 09, 2022 11:26 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is going to announce the results for its 2022 exams this week. 

The dates of the examination results have not been announced by the board but it is expected to be released in the next couple of days. Candidates will be informed once the results are officially released for them to access. 

According to reports, Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is likely to be released by May 14 and will be available on the official websites; karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC Examinations saw 8.76 lakh student registrations. The examinations were conducted successfully across 3440 centres in the state from March 28, 2022 to April 11, 2022. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
karnataka sslc karnataka.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP