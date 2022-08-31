Karnataka student thrashed allegedly for befriending girl from another community

A Muslim student from the Dakshina Kannada area was reported to have been assaulted, allegedly by his classmates for befriending a girl from the Hindu community. The incident took place at the Sullia town in Karnataka - about 300 km from the state capital of Bengaluru - and a case has been registered against the accused.

Several accused - Deekshith, Dhanush, Prajwal, Thanuj, Akshay, Mokshith, Goutham - among others have been named in the case. Mohd Sanif, the student who was assaulted, reached out to the police and filed a complaint against his classmates on Tuesday who had thrashed him up for talking to a girl who belongs to the Hindu community, news agency ANI reported.

Mohd Sanif was brutally thrashed by the accused and he was severely injured. More details of the incident and the arrests are yet to be known.

The coastal Karnataka region has seen several cases in the recent past. In April this year, a Muslim youth who was driving his auto rickshaw was reportedly assaulted by a right-wing group for giving a ride to a Hindu woman at Siribagilu village in Dakshina Kannada district. In July this year, another right-wing group had also barged into a pub in Mangalore and objected to girl students partying late in the night. The students were forced to leave the pub.