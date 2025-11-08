Karnataka sugarcane farmers end protest after government hikes FRP by 100 per tonne

Ending days of unrest, sugarcane farmers across Karnataka called off their protests on Friday after the State government announced a ₹100 per tonne increase in the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane. Farmers celebrate as the Karnataka government has fixed the procurement price of sugarcane at ₹ 3,300 per tonne for the ongoing season, in Belagavi on Friday.(ANI Video Grab)

The decision came after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held extensive talks with representatives of sugar factory owners and farmer leaders earlier in the day. The new rate, finalised after several rounds of negotiations, brings the procurement price to ₹3,300 per tonne, a move hailed by farmer unions as a much-needed relief.

Decision after marathon meetings

Addressing reporters after the talks, Siddaramaiah said, “I have been holding meetings with ministers since morning. I also called a meeting of all the sugar factory owners, 81 in total, of which 11 are cooperative factories and one is government-owned.”

He explained that earlier talks between farmers and officials in Belagavi, led by the district’s Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, had failed. “Subsequently, I sent ministers HK Patil and Shivanand Patil to continue discussions with the farmers at the protest site. An agreement was finally reached to pay ₹3,000 per tonne for cane with 10.25% recovery and ₹3,200 for 11.25% recovery,” the Chief Minister said.

The state’s final decision, reached after consultations with sugar mill owners in Belagavi, included a joint contribution from both the government and the factories. “The government and factory owners will contribute ₹50 each to provide farmers with ₹3,300 per tonne. We have prioritised the welfare of the farmers in this decision,” Siddaramaiah said.

Celebrations at protest sites

Following the announcement, farmers at several protest sites were seen celebrating, marking an end to days of agitation in districts such as Belagavi, Bagalkote, and Haveri, where thousands had gathered demanding better prices.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed the joint contribution formula and clarified that the increase applies to all recovery rates. “The government and factory owners have agreed to add ₹50 each, bringing the total to ₹3,300 per tonne. Though recovery rates differ from district to district, the ₹100 hike will apply across the board. This is a pro-farmer government, we will not allow any injustice to food providers,” he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the Centre’s intervention to address broader issues concerning sugarcane pricing and recovery rates.