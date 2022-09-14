Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: This Udupi man rolls himself on pothole-riddled highway. Here’s why

Karnataka: This Udupi man rolls himself on pothole-riddled highway. Here’s why

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 14, 2022 02:39 PM IST

The man even offered ‘aarti’ and broke a coconut on the damaged road.

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

In another unique protest against pothole-riddled roads in Karnataka, a man on Tuesday performed 'Urulu Seve', a traditional religious ritual, in Udupi's Indrali bridge which is located on the Udupi-Manipal national highway. The man even offered ‘aarti’ and broke a coconut on the damaged road.

Nityananda Olakadu, a social worker from Udupi, decided to perform the Urulu Seve to draw the attention of officials and politicians to the condition of roads in Udupi. Urulu Seve is a ritual which is usually observed in temples where people roll themselves on the ground for the welfare of their family and society. They even perform aarti to God and offer Coconut after performing it.

“Not just the people but many cows and other animals have died on this road due to its condition. This government asks for votes on cow's safety but does not fix roads. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai too travelled many times on this road but it still remains the same,” he told The News Minute.

Unique protests against the pothole menace are not new in Karnataka. Earlier, a man had dressed as Yamaraja and travelled as a pillion rider on the damaged roads in Anjanpura road of Bengaluru. In 2019, an artiste, named Badal Nanjundaswamy, dressed as an astronaut and walked on potholes, terming it a moonwalk on damaged roads.

