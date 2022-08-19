Karnataka to form management panel comprising Hindus and Muslims ahead of dargah
The Karnataka government has issued an order for constituting a management committee, comprising both Hindus and Muslims to oversee religious practices at 'Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah/ Peetha' in Chikkamagaluru district.
The Karnataka government has issued an order for constituting a management committee, comprising both Hindus and Muslims to oversee religious practices at 'Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah/ Peetha' in Chikkamagaluru district.
The order dated July 19 is based on recommendations made by a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy. The state cabinet on July 1 had accepted the recommendations made by its sub-committee.
This government order replaces the earlier order appointing Syed Ghouse Mohiyuddin Shah Khadri, a Muslim cleric, to conduct rituals at the disputed religious site, which was issued in March 2018 by the then Congress government.
According to the new order, the management committee comprising both Hindus and Muslims will appoint an 'archaka' and 'mujawar' to carry out religious practices. The Datta Peetha issue has been a controversial one in Karnataka for several years.
A Hindu shrine in the name of Dattatreya and a dargah in the name of Sufi saint Baba Budan are located at the cave in the Bababudangiri Hills of the Western Ghats. Baba Budan was a 16th-century Sufi saint, who is said to have introduced the coffee plant to India by bringing in seven raw beans from the port of Mocha, Yemen while coming back from Hajj.
As per the order, a Hindu priest, who has passed in 'Agama Shastra' will be appointed to conduct daily rituals such as lighting of the nanda deepa inside the cave and offer floral prayers for the 'Dattatreya peetha/ paduke'. The management committee will also take measures to hold Hindu religious practices such as 'Datta mala', 'Datta Jayanti', among others, it said.
The order further states that the mujawar appointed by the management committee will carry out customs at the dargah every evening and after namaz on Mondays and Thursdays. The annual Urus will be held under the "guidance and supervision" of the committee, it said, adding that the committee will also "guide" the mujawar on what is to be done during Urus.
-
Give details of gross income of husband to wife for maintenance: CIC to CPIO
In a decision that could set a new precedent in matrimonial matters where a partner is seeking alimony, the Central Information Commission on Thursday directed the Centre Public Information Officers to provide the “generic details of the net taxable income/gross income” of the husband to the wife within fifteen days. The couple is from Gujarat's Jamnagar city. The matter is related to the income tax department hence the CIC was approached by the appellant.
-
Karnataka crime watch: Abducted minor boy rescued in Belagavi, six arrested
Police in Karnataka's Belagavi rescued a minor boy who was abducted and arrested six persons in connection with the crime on Thursday. The Superintendent of Police in Belagavi took to social media to share that the incident occurred within the Sankeshwar police station limits. The kidnappers demanded a ransom, the amount of which is not yet clear.
-
CBI raids Sisodia’s residence in excise policy case, Delhi minister cries foul
A month after lieutenant governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Delhi government's excise policy, the federal agency on Friday raided the residence of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and 20 other premises after registering a case. People familiar with the matter said a regular case (First Information Report) has been registered naming former excise commissioner Arav Gopi Krishna, Sisodia, among others.
-
Question paper in Hindi for Assam government jobs sparks controversy
The Assam government has drawn flak for including Hindi among the five languages candidates can write exams in for around 30,000 posts with the lawmaker and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi calling it a “very worrying thing”. Trinamool Congress's Assam unit chief Ripun Bora said Hindi has been introduced as part of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh's design to impose Hindi and ensure Hindi-speaking people get state government jobs in Assam.
-
Karnataka min faces backlash for allowing schools to celebrate Ganesha festival
Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh's remarks over allowing celebration of Ganesha Chathurthi festival in schools in the state has drawn criticism from a section of the Muslim community. Targeting the Education Minister over his comments, SDPI District Working Committee member, Umar Farukh said the government is 'biased.' "When Hijab was not allowed inside educational institutions, why a Hindu festival is being permitted? Religion is a personal issue," he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics