Karnataka to remain dry, minimum temp to be 2-4 degrees below normal: IMD

Published on Jan 20, 2023 01:15 PM IST

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted dry weather in Karnataka owing to light to moderate winds which is prevailing over the state's lower tropospheric levels.

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted dry weather in Karnataka owing to light to moderate south-eastern and eastern winds which is prevailing over the state's lower tropospheric levels.

Predicting mainly clear skies over the state, the met department said that the state may observe shallow to moderate fog during the early morning hours in some areas during the next 48 hours.

"The minimum temperature will remain 3 to 4 notches below normal at isolated places in the state during the next 24 hours and 2 to 3 notches below normal during the next 48 hours," informed IMD.

Dry weather is also predicted to prevail over the state during the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Bagalkote district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11-degree Celsius in the plains, as per the IMD.

Apart from clear skies, IMD also predicted maximum and minimum temperatures of around 30 and 14 degree Celsius respectively during the next 48 hours.

