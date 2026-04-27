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Karnataka tourism dept tighens homestay norms after Kodagu assault incident

Karnataka tourism dept tighens homestay norms after Kodagu assault incident

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 10:50 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, The Karnataka tourism department, in collaboration with other departments, has reassessed security protocols for homestays across the state and prescribed a series of measures, official sources said on Monday.

Karnataka tourism dept tighens homestay norms after Kodagu assault incident

Displaying the registration certificate and license at the reception or main entrance of the establishment has been made mandatory by the government for home stays and bed and breakfast establishments.

The move comes in the wake of the sexual assault of a US national at a homestay in Kodagu district recently.

Officials said tour operators, travel agents, online travel agencies and tourists have been advised to book accommodations only with registered service providers.

The tourism department will maintain an official registered list of homestays and bed and breakfast establishments across the state on its website.

Sources said the department will also establish protocols to ensure any non-compliant units are automatically delisted until compliance is restored, adding that district tourism officers must conduct an annual outreach programme with homestay owners.

They said the geographic coordinates of all registered accommodation units must be mapped as mandatory checkpoints within the Karnataka Smart E-Beat System to create an automated, GPS-verified record of police visits. Jurisdictional police stations with homestay accommodations should also maintain a beat register.

Beat police constables have to visit the properties, verify guest logs, and record their visits using GPS through the application.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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