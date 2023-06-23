Karnataka trade body protest over surge in power tariff

The statewide bandh called by the Hubbali unit of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) and supported by other trade bodies against hike in power tariff by Electricity Supply Corporations (Escoms) was largely peaceful even as protest rallies were held Hubballi-Dharwad, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Ballai, Davanagere, Mysuru among other districts, people aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The Karnataka trade bodies hold protests in several districts over hike in power tariff by Electricity Supply Corporations (Escoms).

Later in the day, chief minister Siddaramaiah said that he will hold a meeting with the industry associations on Friday, after which several trade bodies including Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI), Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), distanced themselves from Thursday’s bandh.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) revised the power tariff on May 12, increasing it by 70 paise per unit for all household connections in the state. The order came into effect from April 2023.

In a statement dated June 17, KCCI called for a one-day bandh along with the support of other district chambers of commerce. “For the last eight days we have made attempts to convey the seriousness of the impact of the hike in the electricity charges. However, no solution is forthcoming from the officials or government representatives,” the KCCI said in a statement.

On Thursday, KCCI acting president Sandeep Bidasaria said the hike in power tarrif has impacted small businesses.

In Hubballi, KCCI members gathered in huge numbers near their office in JC Nagar with placards and banners demanding “fair prices for stable industrial development”.

In Belagavi, business establishments remained closed during the day. A protest rally marched from Sambhaji Circle to the deputy commissioner’s office where they submitted a memorandum in support of their demands. A protester in Belagavi, a city bordering Maharashtra, alleged that many industries were planning to move out to the neighbouring state due to the tariff hike.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has extended support to the bandh. Kalaburagi CPI (M) district secretary urged the state government to withdraw the new tariff, saying that several industrial units will close down if the government continues with the revised rates.

The industries and infrastructure development minister MB Patil, however, said it will be “difficult to revoke the hike” since KERC increased the rates before Congress came to power in the state. “The Congress government did not hike the power tariff. KERC increased the price before our party came to power. Hence, we have no connection with this. The CM has already said that it is difficult to reove the hike. But I will discuss the issue with the chief minister, and I request all trade bodies to cooperate,” Patil said.

The protests come amid the beginning of registration process for the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme in the state that will offer up to 200 units of free electricity for residential connections.

