Karnataka: Train services resume to normal after interruption due to derailment of Parcel Cargo Express

"At about 9.10 PM, a minor derailment of Parcel Cargo Express Train occurred at Yesvantpur Yard. However, Main Line is not affected and trains are running through, but with minor delay. Our team is at the spot to ensure speedy restoration," Railway authorities informed earlier.
Train services on the Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line in Bengaluru were halted after a transmission line snapped.
Published on May 01, 2022 05:37 AM IST
ANI |

The South Western Railway informed late night on Saturday that the train services are back to normal as realignment on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru line has been completed.

"Our Bengaluru team has completed re-ailment at 11 PM. Train services will now operate as normal," assured the railways.

The train services were interrupted after Parcel Cargo Express Train derailed at Yesvantpur Yard in the Bengaluru district of Karnataka.

"Train no. 16580, 16516, 11005, 06244, 16230 will experience some delay as lines 3-7 are affected. Trains are dealt on line 1 and 2. Inconvenience is regretted. Further updates will follow," they had added.

The reason behind the derailment has not been ascertained yet.

The railway authorities have assured that "the cause of the incidence will be examined and remedial measures will be undertaken, to prevent recurrence (of such events)." 

