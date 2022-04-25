Trains stopped on Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line after transmission line breaks
Train services on the Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line in Bengaluru were halted on Sunday morning after an assistant loco pilot spotted that a 66 kilovolts (KV) electrical transmission line was broken.
The line, of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), was running above the railway tracks when it broke and fell on the overhead electrical equipment (OHE) of the Railways at Yesvantpur yard.
According to reports, trains were halted for about 90 minutes, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, with all electricity-run train movement within the yard completely stopped. The report said that the assistant loco pilot first spotted the issue, stopped his train and alerted other officials.
The New Indian Express reported that Shyam Singh, the Divisional Railway Manager, confirmed the incident and said the railways used diesel locos to run for some time, but that the KPTCL was alerted in time.
Normalcy was restored soon after they fixed the broken line, with electrical trains re-starting movement after 10.30 a.m.
Reports also said that the broken transmission line was inspected by officials for any intentional man-made sabotage. However, in case of a deliberate attempt, the cut wire would have had sharp edges, and this was clearly a case of wear and tear, with the wire having broken on its own, they concluded.
It is believed that around six trains were affected from the snapped high-tension power line. A leading daily reported that the trains halted were the Hindupur-Yesvantpur Memu, at the Yeshwantpur junction for 87 minutes, the Yeshvantpur Weekly Express for 176 minutes, the Yesvantpur-Vijayapura Express Special, the Smet SBC Express for 60 minutes at Golhalli, the Basava Express for 177 minutes at Yelahanka and the Yeshvantpur Express for 38 minutes at Dodbele railway station.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: Arrested MP writes to Lok Sabha speaker on Sena, Hindutva
Amravati MP Navneet Rana on Monday lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray government over the Hanuman Chalisa row, which resulted in the MP and her husband's arrest. Rana and her husband Ravi, who is an MLA, were arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday. The arrest came hours after they dropped their plan to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Matoshree, the private residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
-
Ex-home secretary Madhav Godbole passes away at 85
Former Union home secretary Madhav Godbole died of cardiac arrest in Pune on Monday. Godbole, who took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993, also served as Maharashtra State Electricity Board chairman and state principal finance secretary. He also worked for the Asian Development Bank in Manila for five years. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar condoled Godbole's death.
-
‘For betterment of Punjab…': Bhagwant Mann visits mohalla clinic in Delhi
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday visited a mohalla clinic in the national capital. After the visit, Mann said his government will learn from the Delhi model. Mohalla clinic is a flagship initiative by Delhi government to boost the primary healthcare infrastructure in the national capital. Besides the mohalla clinic, the Punjab chief minister along with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and education minister Manish Sisodia also visited schools in the capital run by the Delhi government.
-
After four-year battle, man gets ₹8,000 from airline for damaged trolley bag
A man sued an airline and won a compensation of Rs. 8,000 after a wheel of hPadhy'strolley bag, which was with the checked-in luggage, broke. The man, identified as Rabi Kumar Padhy, fought a legal battle with a consumer court for four years after he was unhappy with the responses from the ground staff at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.
-
Karnataka CM Bommai to review COVID situation in the state today
Ahead of the meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state on Monday at 12.30 pm. The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's home office, Krishna. Bommai will meet ministers of his Cabinet, Technical Advisory Committee chairman Sudarshan and other TAC members. "The Union government has already issued a caution alert," Bommai had told reporters.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics