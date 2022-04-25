Trains stopped on Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line after transmission line breaks

Train services on the Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line in Bengaluru were halted on Sunday morning after an assistant loco pilot spotted that a 66 kilovolts (KV) electrical transmission line was broken.

The line, of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), was running above the railway tracks when it broke and fell on the overhead electrical equipment (OHE) of the Railways at Yesvantpur yard.

According to reports, trains were halted for about 90 minutes, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, with all electricity-run train movement within the yard completely stopped. The report said that the assistant loco pilot first spotted the issue, stopped his train and alerted other officials.

The New Indian Express reported that Shyam Singh, the Divisional Railway Manager, confirmed the incident and said the railways used diesel locos to run for some time, but that the KPTCL was alerted in time.

Normalcy was restored soon after they fixed the broken line, with electrical trains re-starting movement after 10.30 a.m.

Reports also said that the broken transmission line was inspected by officials for any intentional man-made sabotage. However, in case of a deliberate attempt, the cut wire would have had sharp edges, and this was clearly a case of wear and tear, with the wire having broken on its own, they concluded.

It is believed that around six trains were affected from the snapped high-tension power line. A leading daily reported that the trains halted were the Hindupur-Yesvantpur Memu, at the Yeshwantpur junction for 87 minutes, the Yeshvantpur Weekly Express for 176 minutes, the Yesvantpur-Vijayapura Express Special, the Smet SBC Express for 60 minutes at Golhalli, the Basava Express for 177 minutes at Yelahanka and the Yeshvantpur Express for 38 minutes at Dodbele railway station.