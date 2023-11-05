Karnataka Weather: IMD issues orange alert in Kodagu, yellow alert in several districts

Bengaluru witnessed rain on Saturday evening in several areas, with weather agencies forecasting more to come in what looks like the end of a deficit monsoon season. Rainfall occurred at a few places over coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Bengaluru saw rain on Saturday evening, which resulted in severe waterlogging in several areas. (HT Photo)

It issued an ‘Orange’ alert for the Kodagu district and a ‘Yellow’ alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru and Shivamogga districts.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) in its daily weather report said the top three locations that received the most rainfall across the state were all in Dakshina Kannada district's Puttur taluk, namely Nidpalli with 134 mm of rain, Perabe with 120.5 mm of rain and Belanduru with 105.5 mm rain.

Karnataka Weather Forecast

The IMD forecasted light to moderate rain at most places over coastal and south interior Karnataka till Tuesday. Light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, it said.

It issued a heavy rainfall warning over the next two days over Kodagu, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru and Shivamogga districts, and a thunderstorm warning at isolated places over the state as well.

For Bengaluru, it predicted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely. “Mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively,” it said.

Rainfall activity so far

The KSNDMC said the rainfall distribution across the state was “isolated” and that monsoon activity was normal.

Vijayapura recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius in the state. An average minimum temperature of 19.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bengaluru Rural district and an average maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Dakshina Kannada district.

Karnataka ended the month of October with 20 districts experiencing a “large deficit” in rainfall between October 1 and 31, nine districts facing a “deficit” and the remaining two districts in the “normal” range.

However, after witnessing rainfall on Saturday evening, the Bengaluru traffic police issued an advisory that there is severe waterlogging in the Whitefield area.

