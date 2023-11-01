Karnataka: Whitefield residents advised not to venture in odd hours amid leopard scare

The state forest department has advised residents not to venture as a precautionary measure after multiple sightings of a leopard in the Kudlu Gate area in Whitefield over the past few days.

State forest department advises locals to excise caution after a leopard was spotted in Kudlu Gate in Whitefield. (HT Archive)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subhash K Malkhede, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden of Karnataka said a large-scale operation led by a task force is underway to capture the leopard. “A team of the leopard task force has already come from Mysuru. They will lead the operation. Along with them, our veterinary doctors will be there, who will tranquillise the animal. We hope to capture the leopard and check its health. Also, the animal would be under a lot of stress due to the crowd of people. So, we need to take care of it,” he said.

As a precautionary measure, officials from the forest department have been patrolling the area, advising residents to exercise caution, especially during the night and early morning hours, when the leopard has been most active. The repeated appearances of the leopard, including inside apartment buildings, have kept the forest department on high alert, the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The leopard scare has primarily affected parts of the IT corridor in south-east Bengaluru, with residents of upscale apartment complexes near MS Dhoni Global School on Kudlu Main Road expressing heightened concerns. The CCTV footage has captured the leopard’s movements in various areas, including the basement parking and elevator lobby of an apartment complex, intensifying public apprehension.

According to the forest department, officials have launched combing operations in Bengaluru to track the leopard’s movements and have identified pug marks in residential areas. Around 60 personnel are involved in the efforts to capture the elusive cat, and two cages have been placed near Kudlu Gate in an attempt to trap it. Additional manpower has been summoned from Mysuru to strengthen the combing operation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, the forest department had placed two cages near a stone quarry in Bharat Nagar today to catch the leopard. In addition to it, drones with thermal sensors were also deployed to scan the area.

“The leopard was sighted straying into residential areas near Kudlu Gate and since then the leopard has not been sighted or caught on cameras. However, efforts have been made to get the leopard trapped in cages and two veterinarians have been ready to dart the leopard upon its sighting,” said Deputy Conservator of Forests in Bengaluru, Ravindra Kumar.

Although there have been no reported attacks on humans or cattle by leopards in the region, residents have been advised to exercise caution and avoid moving alone at night. They have been encouraged to move in groups if necessary to reduce the risk of encounters with the leopard, the official added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DCF assured the public that there was ample vacant space with thick vegetative cover for the leopard to hide in. Combing operations have been conducted in these areas to keep the leopard away from residential areas.

Leopards straying into human vicinity in the Bengaluru South region are not entirely uncommon, given the region’s proximity to forested patches. However, the recent sightings have heightened concerns among residents and authorities.

Satish Reddy, a local MLA, acknowledged the challenges of balancing human expansion with wildlife conservation, saying, “When humans are creating trouble for animals in the forest, naturally they will come to Bangalore city. But of course, we are doing everything to track the leopard.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON