Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka will have separate secretariat for NRIs to invest in the state: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka will have separate secretariat for NRIs to invest in the state: Deputy CM Shivakumar

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Nov 02, 2023 12:06 PM IST

The facility will be in line with the ones set up by the Centre and the Kerala government.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the state government will open a separate secretariat for non-resident Indians who want to invest in the state.

ALSO READ | Cong warns action against Karnataka leaders for public remarks on cabinet reshuffle, leadership change

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

This facility will be in line with the ones set up by the Centre as well as the Kerala government.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"We will set up a secretariat to facilitate the Non-Resident Indians. A lot of them want to invest in Karnataka. They want their motherland to be prosperous," Shivakumar told reporters.

ALSO READ | KTR vs DK Shivakumar: Karnataka deputy CM's Telangana poll campaign creates stir

He said the Congress had mentioned in its party manifesto ahead of the Assembly elections that it will set up a separate secretariat for the NRIs.

He also said that a vice-chairman has already been appointed.

ALSO READ | ‘Conspiracy going on to poach our MLAs,' alleges Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar said IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge has also submitted a draft note on setting up a separate secretariat for the NRI.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP