‘Conspiracy going on to poach our MLAs,' alleges Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar made serious allegations and said that some bigwigs are trying to poach the MLAs of the ruling Congress party in Karnataka. He also warned them that their plans are not going to work and said that the Congress party is together. ‘Conspiracy going on to poach our MLAs,' alleges Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, DK Shivakumar said, “Some bigwigs are trying to poach the MLAs of our party. There is a conspiracy going on against us and it will not be successful. I also request our party members not to pass any general statements in the media and refrain from commenting on unnecessary issues. If it happens, I will have to serve disciplinary actions against them.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Aswath Narayan responded to the comments of DK Shivakumar and clarified that the BJP is not involved in such activities. “There is no operation going on and there is no need to do any operation. The party is already damaged with internal fights, and it will be broken soon without anybody’s involvement,” he said.

Narayan further slammed DK Shivakumar for planning to include Ramanagara in Bengaluru and said that the Congress party wants to benefit Robert Vadra’s real estate interests.

He said, “The state government is a complete failure, DK Shivakumar is making statements that he will add Ramanagara to Bangalore South to cover up the setback of the state government. DK Shivakumar winning eight times from Kanakapura is of no use to that part, Kanakapura has not seen improvement till now. He is doing this work to benefit Robert Vadra. BJP will give full support to JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy who is going to protest on this issue."

