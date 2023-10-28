Sad day for Karnataka: Mohandas Pai blames state govt after Kaynes shifts to Telangana

Former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai questioned the Congress-led Karnataka government after Kaynes Technology started the construction of a semiconductor OSAT facility in Telangana. He called it a sad day for Karnataka and said that it will affect the job market in the state. Mohandas Pai (PTI)

He took to social media platform X and wrote, “Sad day for Karnataka. We have driven away one of our best cos from Mysore because of lethargy and lack of response, why are we driving away our industry? How will jobs come @CMofKarnataka @siddaramaiah @PriyankKharge tried. @DKShivakumar @MBPatil Karnataka should not lose out.” Karnataka industries minister MB Patil responded to Mohandas Pai’s statements and said that he must not be aware of the recent developments. Patil said that Pai might not be aware of all the recent developments. He assured that the Commissioner for Industries and Commerce would provide him with a comprehensive overview of the situation.

He said, "All such industry-related proposals above ₹500 crore investment need to be approved by the high-level committee headed by the chief minister. However, we had approved the company's proposal even before the meeting and issued the government order regarding this. There is not even a minor lapse by the government in responding to the company's proposal," he said.

He also highlighted that the state has been at the forefront in attracting investment and proposals worth ₹25,000 crores are in the pipeline.

