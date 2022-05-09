Karnataka's first floating bridge collapses 3 days after the inauguration
Karnataka's first floating bridge at Malpe beach in Udupi has collapsed days after its inauguration. The bridge was inaugurated by Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat last Friday (May 6). The operation of the floating bridge has been suspended after it partially got dismantled on Sunday due to cyclonic weather.
Rs. 80 lakh was reported to have been spent on this floating bridge, which was expected to boost the tourism industry of the state. Netizens have taken this to social media and have been expressing their worries over its vulnerability.
The incident took place a day after heavy rain lashed several parts of Bengaluru, uprooting several trees, inundating several roads and collapsing infrastructures across the city including the recently inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, in HSR layout.
It is reported that a team from Hanuman Vittoba Bhajan Mandali took up this project.
The bridge is not permanently attached and due to this, it could be easily relocated. It has now raised the question of safety aspects.
The bridge is 100-metre-long and 3-metre-wide and is capable of handling around 100 visitors, walking on the bridge. Tourists would be allowed to stay on the bridge for only 15 minutes.
According to a report by The New Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao and other officials held a meeting and reviewed the security of the bridge after a recent tragedy at St Mary’s Island where two students drowned while taking selfies.
Though leaseholder, Sudesh Shetty reported having said, it was dismantled to avoid damage to the bridge after cyclonic weather on Sunday.
It is to be seen how the concerned authorities will restore the bridge and assure the safety of the floating bridge to tourists.
-
‘Why shouldn’t…'? Mumbai court issues notice to Navneet Rana, her husband
A Mumbai court on Monday issued notice to independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana seeking their say on why a non-bailable warrant should not be issued against them. The Mumbai Police had filed an application in court alleging that Ravi-Navneet Rana have violated the bail condition by their statements and their bail is cancelled as per the bail orders.
-
Extended bar hours cheer restaurateurs, party goers
Delhi government has allowed pubs and restaurants serving liquor to stay open till 3am. Some note that longer hours means more potential to earn. Impresario Handmade Restaurants, Chief Regional Officer-North, Satyajit Dhingra says, “Delhi NCR has such a vibrant nightlife, with something for everyone, and with longer operating hours we can finally be at par with some of the biggest international nightlife destinations across the globe.” City's party goers are also excited with the news.
-
2 killed, 17 injured as buses collide in Punjab’s Mohali district
Two passengers were killed and 17 were injured after a Haryana Roadways bus and a private bus collided at Kurali in Mohali district around Sunday midnight. The driver of the Haryana Roadways bus, Mukesh Kumar lost control of the vehicle and collided with the private bus while overtaking a car. Ranjana, 35, of Kangra was travelling in the Haryana Roadways bus and fell off the bus as its windshield broke. There were 50 passengers on board the Haryana Roadways bus and 40 on the private bus.
-
Mumbai police move court seeking cancellation of Rana couple's bail
The Mumbai police on Monday filed an application in a special court here seeking cancellation of the bail granted to independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, accused in a sedition case following a row over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa. The police sought that the couple's bail be cancelled on the ground that they had allegedly violated one of the conditions imposed by the special court while granting them bail last week.
-
Sena MP Raut levels fresh allegations against BJP’s Kirit Somaiya
Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged that an NGO Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's family runs received donations from companies facing probes by central investigating agencies and that the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing will probe them. In a series of tweets, Raut said the Enforcement Directorate, in 2016, probed the allegations Somaiya levelled against a company in 2013-14. He added in 2018-19, the company made a “huge” donation to the NGO, Yuvak Pratisthan.
