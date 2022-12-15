KCR launches national headquarters of BRS in Delhi

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), as the 21-year-old regional party Telangana Rashtra Samithi was rechristened by its president and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao as part of his national political mission, made its presence felt in the national capital of New Delhi on Wednesday.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP T Thirumavalavan from Tamil Nadu and leaders of several other regional parties attended the inaugural ceremony. Farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu were also present during the event.

KCR, as the chief minister is called, inaugurated the national headquarters of the BRS at Sardar Patel Marg, amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

KCR unfurled the party flag at 12.37pm as per the ‘muhurat’ and assumed his chair in the party office, before signing the party appointment letters around 12.43pm.

Earlier, the BRS president took part in the second-day of Raja Shyamala Yagam at the party office.

At 12.43 pm, KCR announced the formation of the Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi, the farmers’ wing affiliated to the BRS and signed the official letter on the same. He appointed Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) national president Gurnam Singh Charuni of Haryana as the BRKS president. He also appointed Ravi Kohar as office secretary of BRS in Delhi.

