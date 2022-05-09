Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Kengeri Bus Accident: Driver tells police, he was trying to avoid a pothole
Kengeri Bus Accident: Driver tells police, he was trying to avoid a pothole

Bus driver told the police that he lost control as he was trying to avoid a pothole, according to the latest reports.
Bus accident site in Kengeri area of Bengaluru
Bus accident site in Kengeri area of Bengaluru
Published on May 09, 2022 07:45 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Was the KSRTC bus accident on Sunday night under the Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru that injured 29 people caused by a pothole?

The bus travelling from Madikeri to Bangalore with 45 passengers on board had collided with the Metro Pillar under a flyover after the driver lost control. 4 passengers were seriously injured and 25 others sustained minor injuries. 

According to a report published in Deccan Herald, bus conductor-cum-driver Venkataramana told the police that he lost control over the vehicle when he was trying to avoid a pothole near Bharat Petroleum petrol bunk in Kengeri. He then went over the three feet high road median and rammed the bus into the metro pillar.

However, reports claim, that the police team investigating the incident dismissed his statement, claiming the accident was caused by overspeeding and rash driving. Passengers in the bus also claimed the driver was overspeeding. Though it can't be ruled out that the pothole was barely 50 metres away from the accident site.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was quoted by the publication as stating that the driver ‘lost control of the steering'. The impact was such that the chassis of the vehicle had been bent and the frame supporting the passenger seats was also damaged leading to a higher number of passengers getting injured.

If it wasn't for the Metro Pillar that stopped the bus, it could have gone on to the other side of the road to cause bigger damage. 

 

 

 

 

