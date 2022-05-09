Kengeri Bus Accident: Driver tells police, he was trying to avoid a pothole
Was the KSRTC bus accident on Sunday night under the Kengeri Police Station limits in Bengaluru that injured 29 people caused by a pothole?
The bus travelling from Madikeri to Bangalore with 45 passengers on board had collided with the Metro Pillar under a flyover after the driver lost control. 4 passengers were seriously injured and 25 others sustained minor injuries.
According to a report published in Deccan Herald, bus conductor-cum-driver Venkataramana told the police that he lost control over the vehicle when he was trying to avoid a pothole near Bharat Petroleum petrol bunk in Kengeri. He then went over the three feet high road median and rammed the bus into the metro pillar.
However, reports claim, that the police team investigating the incident dismissed his statement, claiming the accident was caused by overspeeding and rash driving. Passengers in the bus also claimed the driver was overspeeding. Though it can't be ruled out that the pothole was barely 50 metres away from the accident site.
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was quoted by the publication as stating that the driver ‘lost control of the steering'. The impact was such that the chassis of the vehicle had been bent and the frame supporting the passenger seats was also damaged leading to a higher number of passengers getting injured.
If it wasn't for the Metro Pillar that stopped the bus, it could have gone on to the other side of the road to cause bigger damage.
-
Customs dept seizes gold worth ₹26.45 lakh at Pune airport
Pune: The customs department sleuths have seized 500 grams of 24 carat gold from a passenger who arrived on a SpiceJet flight from Dubai on May 5. The gold, in the form of crude bangles and chains, is valued at ₹26.45 lakh. Both the passenger and the organiser at Pune (who had come to receive her at the airport) were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act.
-
Angadia extortion case: Court grants bail to three police officers
Mumbai The Mumbai sessions court on Monday granted bail to three police officers arrested in connection with the Angadia extortion case registered by the LT Marg police station. The court has granted them bail primarily in view of the fact that now, the investigation is complete and the crime intelligence unit of the city crime branch has filed a charge sheet against them, said their counsel, advocate Vinod Chate.
-
72-year-old gets 10-year RI for sexually abusing 4 minors
Mumbai A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) court on Monday sentenced a 72-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing four minor girls residing in his neighbourhood. The case against the accused was registered by the Kalachowki police station in Central Mumbai by the mother of one of the girls. The family went to confront the accused but he denied the allegations.
-
Air pollution, poor lifestyle causing rise in asthma cases: Experts
Air pollution, poor lifestyle and stress are major causes of rise in asthma cases, said Dr Surya Kant, HoD respiratory medicine at the King George's Medical University on Monday. Dr Surya Kant, former national president of Indian College of Allergy, Asthma and Applied Immunology said wearing a mask when going out of the house reduces the problem of asthma.
-
Creative minds: Slum children develop gadgets from scrap in Prayagraj
Children of city's slum dwellers showcased their creativity by developing electrical home appliances and other gadgets from scrap. Aged 12 to 15 years, these talented children were guided by Vivek Dubey, a postgraduate in mathematics from Allahabad University, who has been imparting these skills to them for the last seven years. Sahil's creation now helps his classmates beat the heat during their learning sessions. Vivek said practical education is essential for children.
