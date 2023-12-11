Kerala couple kills daughter, dies by suicide in Karnataka’s Kodagu

Bengaluru The bodies of three family members, originally from Kollam district in Kerala, were discovered in their room at the resort in Kaggodlu village, Kodagu superintendent of police K Ramarajan told reportes. (HT Archives)

A couple from Kerala allegedly killed their 11-year-old daughter and later died by suicide at a resort in Karnataka’s Kodagu, police said on Sunday.

Police said while the husband is aged 43, the wife is 38 years old. The couple was engaged in business near Kollam. A suicide note recovered at the scene indicated that financial difficulties could have be the reason for the deaths. “In the suicide note, the couple mentioned financial stress and a financial crime case which was registered in Kerala,” Ramarajan said.

The family had arrived at the resort in an SUV on Friday, checked into a cottage around 6 pm, and seemed cheerful during their stay, according to resort manager Anand.

They went to a local store and on returning informed the resort staff that they would be checking out by 10 am on Saturday. When they failed to do so, the resort staff grew attempted to contact them. After receiving no response, they went to the room and found the bodies.

“They (staff) tried knocking on the doors initially but there was no response. They tried again after around 30 minutes. Since there was no response and the slippers of the family were found outside the cottage, the employees grew suspicious and looked through the window at 11 am to find the couple hanging,” said a senior police officer.

The hotel immediately alerted Madikeri Rural police station. Cops reached the spot, sent the bodies for post-mortem and informed the relatives of the deceased.