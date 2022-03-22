Kids studying in madrassas not getting contemporary education: K’taka education minister

Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh on Monday said that the children studying in madrassas across the state are not getting contemporary education.

“If madrassas demand, we are ready to provide proper education there. We are also ready to impart uniform education to all. However, no decision has yet been taken. Formal education is given at madrassas. We are trying to provide professional education. We will try to bring in an appropriate education system in madrassas,” he said.

He maintained that the education of professional courses is not being given to children. “We will think on lines of minority students should also get contemporary education. Many of them are joining their wards to mainstream education. The number of parents getting their children admitted to madrassas are decreasing,” he explained.

The statement comes when the state is witnessing silent protests from the Muslim community after the Karnataka high court dismissed a bunch of petitions saying that wearing a hijab is not an essential practice of Islam and upheld a state government order on a uniform in educational institutions.

Earlier, Nagesh had stated that students belonging to minority communities should not stay away from a proper education. “They should not stay away from modern contemporary education,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka education department has decided not to let students, who protested over not being allowed to wear hijab sit for a re-exam as they boycotted the second pre-university college (PUC) degree practical.

Speaking to reporters here, Nagesh said only those who have failed in the exam will have an opportunity to take up the supplementary exams.

“How can we even consider the possibility? If we allow the students who boycotted the practicals because they were not allowed to wear hijab to the exam despite the interim order issued by the high court, another student will come citing some other reason and seeking a second chance. It is impossible,” said the primary and secondary education minister.

He said exams are competitive in nature and there cannot be humanitarian consideration for absentees.