KSRTC to run electric buses between Bengaluru and Mysuru: Report

Starting this month electric buses will offer an additional connectivity option for people traveling between Bengaluru and Mysuru - a distance of around 150 km - according to a report by The Times of India.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has reportedly already struck a deal Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech Ltd., which is expected to deliver a prototype e-bus by December 15. By the end of the month KSRTC expects to take delivery of 25 e-buses. Another 25 are expected by end-February, KSRTC MD V Anbu Kumar told The Times of India.

The KSRTC is also planning to use e-buses to link capital Bengaluru to smaller towns in the state, such as Davangere, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Virajpet and Madikeri.

Meanwhile, KSRTC has invited people to create a display name and tag line for the e-buses.

Cash prizes - ₹25,000 for the winning graphic design and ₹10,000 for the display name and tagline - have been announced.

People who are interested can send their entries to cpro@ksrtc.org or can directly send through the official social media handles of KSRTC.

