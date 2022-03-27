Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bengaluru news

KSRTC will provide 600 additional buses to manage Ugadi rush

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to run 600 extra buses on April 1 and 2 to alleviate the heavy traffic for the Ugadi festival.
Passengers arrive to board buses at KSRTC bus stand at Devanahalli near Bengaluru.(PTI)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 06:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Special buses will be operated to transport visitors from Bengaluru to various districts throughout the state. In addition, special buses will run to Bengaluru on April 3rd for interstate travelers.

Officials say that additional buses will run from the city's Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmasthala, Kukke Subrahmanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Hornad, Davanagere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad.

Additional buses will run from Vijayanagar, Jayanagar 4th Block, Jalahalli Cross, Navarang (Rajajinagar), Malleswaram 18th Cross, Banashankari, Jeevan Bima Nagar, ITI Gate, Ganganagar, and Kengeri Satellite Bus Station. Special buses will run from Mysore Road Bus Terminal to Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar, and Madikeri.

Special buses will also be operated from Shantinagar Bus Terminal to various locations in Tamil Nadu (Madurai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam, and Tiruchirapalli) and Kerala (Palakkad, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Thrissur).

Tickets are also available online at www.ksrtc.gov.in. If four or more passengers make a reservation together, a 5% discount will be applied. If they book a roundabout trip, they will receive a 10% discount on the return journey. The additional reservation of a passenger seat is made possible for the convenience of public passengers. Before leaving for the bus stops, passengers should take note of the name of the bus stop/pickup point mentioned on their pre-booked tickets.

The 691 booking counters located in Karnataka and Interstate allow public travellers to reserve seats in advance. The neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, and Puducherry have counterpart booking counters that can also be reserved in advance.

