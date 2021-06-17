Karnataka BJP in-charge hold talks amid crisis

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Karnataka in-charge, Arun Singh, has started meetings and consultations with leaders amid simmering dissent in the party’s state unit against chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

On Wednesday, the first-day of his three-day visit, Singh met all ministers of the Yediyurappa government in the presence of the CM and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel in Bengaluru. On Thursday, the meetings will be open to any legislator who wishes to meet him, people aware of the developments said. The party’s core committee meeting will be held on Friday.

“Whether it is the party legislator or worker, they should always be aware not to bring any kind of harm to the party. No one should give any such statements, or any actions or talks which will cause harm to the party. They should think before they speak on if it will cause any harm,” Singh said at Wednesday’s meeting, during which Yediyurappa was sitting with him on the dais.

The chief minister is confident of remaining power for the remainder of his two-year term, but is fortifying his defences on any move by the party to dislodge him by mobilising support from within the party and by reaching out for support to prominent seers of the Lingayats, the single largest caste group in the state that has firmly backed Yediyurappa in recent years.

The rumblings and factionalism within the state government and the BJP have come out in the open in recent weeks, with several leaders seeking the ouster of 78-year-old Yediyurappa.

Prominent among them are Basanagouda Patil, CP Yogeshwara and Arvind Bellad, who met senior party leaders to complain against Yediyurappa.