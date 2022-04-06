K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit.

"I have come here to discuss various projects and meanwhile I will meet BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home minister Amit Shah. Issues related to party organization would be discussed during the meeting with them," Bommai told media persons here.

The chief minister said, "However, no appointment has been fixed for the meeting with party top brass yet. Whether we would go for a ministry expansion or reshuffle would be known only after the meeting."

On being asked about Hijab and Halal issues, CM Bommai said that celebrating godly and social events is a "religious issue", however, the law is the same for all.

"The law is the same for all, everyone should obey the rule of law. Maintaining peace, law and order is our priority.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bommai, in a press conference, also said that he will meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss various issues.

"I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST. Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh has agreed to affiliate Sangolli Rayanna School as Sainik School. I will meet Rajnath Singh too to discuss a few issues," he added.