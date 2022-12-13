K’taka man kills father, chops body into 30 pieces: Cops

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father and chopping his body into nearly 30 pieces before disposing of them in an unused borewell in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district last week, police said on Tuesday.

While the incident took place on December 6, the matter came to light on Monday evening after the deceased’s wife filed a missing complaint and police began an investigation into the matter.

Bagalkot superintendent of police (SP) Jayaprakash told HT that the accused, Vithal Kulali, confessed to the crime and said he killed his father as he was fed up with his frequent quarrels and assault on family members in a drunken state.

At around 6pm on December 6, Kulali took his father, Parushram Kulali (54), who was reportedly in an intoxicated state, from their house in Mudhol town to their agricultural field near Mantiyar bypass, 5km away, and killed him by hitting his head with an iron rod, the SP said.

Subsequently, the accused cut the body into 30 pieces, put them inside a gunny bag and threw them inside the borewell in their field, he added.

“After Parashuram did not return home for two days, his wife filed a missing complaint with Mudhol police on December 8. It was when police questioned the family members during the probe that Kulali confessed to the crime,” the officer said.

Kulali was the fifth and the youngest son of Parushram. The accused said his father was addicted to alcohol and used to quarrel and assault his family, including his wife, on a regular basis. He said he was fed up with his father’s behaviour and decided to kill him, Jayaprakash said.

Kulali told police that he initially tried to throw the entire body inside the borewell. However, since the size of the borewell was smaller than the body, he cut the body into nearly 30 pieces using an axe, the SP said.

“Even after committing such a brutal crime, Vithal was normal. During inquiry he told police that he did not commit any wrong by killing his father as he had become a nightmare to his entire family, including his mother,” Jayaprakash said.

Police said they have recovered the iron rod, axe and most parts of the body which were later identified by the deceased’s wife.

The body parts have been sent for forensic examination, police said, adding the accused has been arrested and booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of Indian Penal Code.