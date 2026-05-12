Bengaluru, In the wake of the death of a 10-year-old boy in a leopard attack in Chamarajanagar's Nagamale forest, Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B Khandre has instructed to temporarily close all trekking trails and thoroughfares with wildlife movement. K'taka min instructs temporary closure of trekking trails, thoroughfares with wildlife movement

Keeping in mind the safety of the public and trekkers, it has been instructed to immediately close trekking and thoroughfares in places where leopards, tigers, elephants, bears and other wildlife roam and where human-wildlife conflict has occurred, until further orders. An official circular has been issued in this connection, the minister's office said in a release on Tuesday.

A 10-year-old boy died in a leopard attack on Sunday. The incident occurred near Nagamale in the Cauvery wildlife division, close to the Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district.

Stating that Khandre has instructed that trekking activities should be conducted in a safe and responsible manner, and directed to follow the recently released Standard Operating Procedures , the release said. It has been directed to stop the activity on such trekking trails, in case preparations have not been made for compliance of SOPs.

In the trekking trails under the supervision of the Karnataka Forest Department and the Karnataka Eco-Tourism Development Board, it has been ordered to prepare for compliance with the SOP and then continue the trekking activity, it added.

The minister, who later held a virtual meeting with senior officials and Chamarajanagar forest officials, has directed that people should be allowed to walk on Mahadeshwara Hill only during Shivaratri and Ugadi fairs.

He advised that instead of allowing the 14 km walk to Nagamale, only 3 km be allowed and that a guide service with walkie-talkies and necessary safety equipment be provided.

"It should be mandatory for devotees of Nagamale to go in a jeep from the ticket counter. The remaining 3 km should be cleared of weeds so that wild animals can be seen on both sides of the forest road," he was quoted as saying by his office.

Similarly, instead of allowing the 7 km climb to Male Mahadeshwara temple throughout the year, it should be permitted only during Shivaratri and Ugadi for devotees' safety. He added that more forest personnel should be deployed during those times to ensure safety.

He said signs indicating the presence of wild animals, including elephants, leopards, and tigers, should be placed near the steps of Male Mahadeshwara hill and the ticket counter.

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