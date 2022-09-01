K’taka minister booked for ‘threatening’ family over land dispute
On Tuesday night, the complainant and five of his relatives attempted to set themselves on fire near the Hospet rural police station
A case has been registered against Karnataka tourism, ecology and environment minister Anand Singh for allegedly threatening a family over a land dispute, police said on Wednesday.
The family members had allegedly attempted to immolate themselves over the land dispute, said police.
The first information (FIR) in the matter has been registered based on a complaint by one D Polappa, who alleged that the minister had threatened to burn his entire family after he asked him to resolve a land dispute in Hospet.
A case has been registered against the minister and three others under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.
On Tuesday night, the complainant and five of his relatives attempted to set themselves on fire near the Hospet rural police station. However, they were rescued and taken to hospital, the police said.
According to police, the case pertains to a dispute over a piece of land in a village in the district, between members of a community and Polappa, who belongs to the SC community. During the minister’s visit to the village on Tuesday, the former group had requested Singh to help resolve the dispute.
A case was also registered against Polappa and five others for attempting suicide, police said.
(With inputs from PTI)
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
-
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
-
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
-
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics