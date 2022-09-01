K’taka minister booked for ‘threatening’ family over land dispute

A case has been registered against Karnataka tourism, ecology and environment minister Anand Singh for allegedly threatening a family over a land dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The family members had allegedly attempted to immolate themselves over the land dispute, said police.

The first information (FIR) in the matter has been registered based on a complaint by one D Polappa, who alleged that the minister had threatened to burn his entire family after he asked him to resolve a land dispute in Hospet.

A case has been registered against the minister and three others under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

On Tuesday night, the complainant and five of his relatives attempted to set themselves on fire near the Hospet rural police station. However, they were rescued and taken to hospital, the police said.

According to police, the case pertains to a dispute over a piece of land in a village in the district, between members of a community and Polappa, who belongs to the SC community. During the minister’s visit to the village on Tuesday, the former group had requested Singh to help resolve the dispute.

A case was also registered against Polappa and five others for attempting suicide, police said.

