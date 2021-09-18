Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / K'taka records 889 new Covid-19 cases, 14 more deaths
bengaluru news

K'taka records 889 new Covid-19 cases, 14 more deaths

The day also saw 1,080 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,13,713. Of the fresh cases, 263 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 222 discharges and 6 deaths.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Cumulatively 4,61,43,315 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,38,920 were tested on Saturday alone.(Reuters file photo)

Karnataka on Saturday recorded 889 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths, taking the infection count to 29,67,083 and death toll to 37,587, the health department said.

The day also saw 1,080 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,13,713.

Of the fresh cases, 263 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 222 discharges and 6 deaths.

Active cases in the state stood at 15,755.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.63 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.57 per cent.

Six deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, followed by others.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, three other districts accounted for the maximum number of fresh infections today- Dakshina Kannada 133, Udupi 86 and Mysuru 74.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,43,213, followed by Mysuru 1,77,223 and Tumakuru 1,19,888.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,19,639, followed by Mysuru 1,74,279 and Tumakuru 1,18,150.

RELATED STORIES

Cumulatively 4,61,43,315 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,38,920 were tested on Saturday alone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

5 family members, including 9-month-old baby, found dead in Bengaluru house

CCB raids synthetic drug manufacturing unit in Bengaluru

Rahul Gandhi to attend last rites of Oscar Fernandes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru reported most cases against civic agencies for causing death: NCRB
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP