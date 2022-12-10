Leopard attacks two minors in Karnataka's Tumakuru: Report

Two boys were attacked by a leopard in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Saturday morning, news agency ANI reported, adding that the incident ook place in Iraka Sandra colony in Korategere taluk. The boys are being treated at a local hospital.

There have been multiple reports of leopard attacks in various places across Karnataka over the past few weeks, leading to concern among environmentalists and wildlife experts.

Earlier this month, a 22-year-old woman was killed Thursday at her home in Kebbegundi village in Mysuru district's T Narasipura taluk. In October, a 21-year-old man, was mauled to death in Hundi village in the same taluk; he was attacked returning from a temple.

Leopards have also spotted been in outer parts of Bengaluru and CCTV footage

of the big cats wandering around went viral on social media. A forest official also told Hindustan Times two cages have been kept ready at Bengaluru's Chikkajala to catch a leopard spotted inside the ITC factory area. The state forest department had warned people to be cautious.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced compensation of ₹15 lakh for the families of those killed. "Families of those killed in leopard attacks will be provided ₹15 lakh. The ex-gratia is similar to the one meant for the kin of those killed by wild elephants. Efforts are being made to catch the big cat alive and release it in the forests," he said.

