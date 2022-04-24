‘Let down…': Namma Metro’s ‘maintenance work’ on Saturday angers commuters

A catatonic Namma Metro earned the wrath of Bengalureans on Saturday as services between MG Road and Byappanahalli was stopped for ‘maintenance work’.

BMCRL had announced that the Purple Line (from Kengeri to Byappanahalli) would be disrupted from 9:30PM.

Several users took to social media to vent their ire. Others complained that it was forcing people to lug their luggage on the streets and fall prey to the ‘autorickshaw mafia’.

Another commuter told The New Indian Express: “It was worse for anyone who does not know Kannada. There was not even a single traffic policeman there to enforce discipline. What about the pre-paid autorickshaw counters? Before stopping services, BMRCL should have coordinated with BMTC and traffic police and organised regular buses to ferry passengers to Byappanahalli. The BMRCL officials should be taken to task for letting down commuters on a weekend.''

The press released had said: “To facilitate this work, there will be curtailment of metro train services on the Purple Line from 23.04.2022 (Saturday) from 9.30 pm onwards, between Baiyappanahalli station. Accordingly, the last through train from Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli will be at 20.30 hrs from Kengeri, and the last through train from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri will be at 20.30 hrs from Baiyappanahalli. Further, for connecting the Green Line trains at Kempegowda metro station to Baiyappanahalli will be leaving at 21.00 hrs from Kempegowda station.” Services will only be disrupted on Saturday night, as the trains will function normally from 7 am on Sunday on the entire Purple Line. The Green Line will not be affected at all on Saturday.”

