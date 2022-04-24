‘Let down…': Namma Metro’s ‘maintenance work’ on Saturday angers commuters
A catatonic Namma Metro earned the wrath of Bengalureans on Saturday as services between MG Road and Byappanahalli was stopped for ‘maintenance work’.
BMCRL had announced that the Purple Line (from Kengeri to Byappanahalli) would be disrupted from 9:30PM.
Several users took to social media to vent their ire. Others complained that it was forcing people to lug their luggage on the streets and fall prey to the ‘autorickshaw mafia’.
Another commuter told The New Indian Express: “It was worse for anyone who does not know Kannada. There was not even a single traffic policeman there to enforce discipline. What about the pre-paid autorickshaw counters? Before stopping services, BMRCL should have coordinated with BMTC and traffic police and organised regular buses to ferry passengers to Byappanahalli. The BMRCL officials should be taken to task for letting down commuters on a weekend.''
The press released had said: “To facilitate this work, there will be curtailment of metro train services on the Purple Line from 23.04.2022 (Saturday) from 9.30 pm onwards, between Baiyappanahalli station. Accordingly, the last through train from Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli will be at 20.30 hrs from Kengeri, and the last through train from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri will be at 20.30 hrs from Baiyappanahalli. Further, for connecting the Green Line trains at Kempegowda metro station to Baiyappanahalli will be leaving at 21.00 hrs from Kempegowda station.” Services will only be disrupted on Saturday night, as the trains will function normally from 7 am on Sunday on the entire Purple Line. The Green Line will not be affected at all on Saturday.”
-
Mysuru: Amid Ramadan, Muslim neighbours carry out last rites of Hindu woman
Muslim neighbours of a 60-year-old Hindu woman carried out Jayakka's funeral rites according to Hindu customs on Friday. She is survived by her husband and son. Realising that there weren't too many attendees, 50-60 of her neighbours decided to shoulder her bier and assist the family with the final rites. Muslims neighbours, who were observing Ramadan took part in her final journey.
-
#HTCityCheers23: 23 items to tick off your South Campus checklist
When you think of the South Campus area, one thinks of the pubs and clubs, lounges and shopping malls but there is more to it than meets the eye. Here we have a list of 23 things that one shouldn't miss. The lake, which forms a part of the moat, was once open for boat rides, too. Art Faculty of the South Campus is as serene as the one in the North Campus.
-
MBA grad who stole over 60 cars moved to Hyderabad from Bengaluru
An interstate car thief who had stolen over 60 cars, Satyendra Singh Shekhawat was finally arrested and moved to Hyderabad from Bengaluru on a prisoner transit. He was arrested last month in Jaipur, his native place and brought to Bengaluru. Reminiscent of the “Pontiac Bandit” Doug Judy in Brookly Nine-Nine, Shekhawat not only stole five cars in Hyderabad but also taunted cops with messages like: “Catch me if you can.”
-
Central Railway mega block today, local train services to be hit on these routes
Suburban rail services under Mumbai's Central Railway zone will be affected for several hours on Sunday as CR is scheduled to carry out a mega block for engineering and maintenance works. Various city-based railway zones, which oversee the operations of the Mumbai Local network, routinely carry out maintenance works under their respective jurisdictions; these are called 'blocks' and are routinely undertaken on Sundays.
-
Karnataka CM asserts on creating right kind of value system in society
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that creating the right kind of value system in society is the need of the current times. He was addressing the 20th Biennial State Level Conference of Judicial Officers. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to use technology and digitisation in judiciary in keeping with the changing times. Artificial Intelligence could be very handy in delivering judicious verdicts, he added.
