Lingayat seer complains of uneasiness a day after arrest in sexual abuse case
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the head seer of an influential Lingayat mutt in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing two girls, was taken to a hospital on Friday after he complained of uneasiness. Officials said Sharanaru could be shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru
Police superintendent K Parashurama said Sharanaru was later produced before a magistrate, who sent him to 14-day judicial custody. He added that Sharanaru was questioned before he was produced in court and developed uneasiness soon after he was sent to jail.
Sharanaru was arrested following protests over alleged police inaction for close to a week since the sexual assault case was registered against the head seer of Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly sexually exploiting two girls studying in the mutt’s schools.
A group of lawyers wrote to the high court claiming the investigation “is not being carried out in an unbiased, free and fair manner.”
Police issued a lookout circular, which is done in case police suspect that someone would flee and want to keep all ports alert, as a precautionary measure against the head seer earlier on Thursday.
On Monday, Sharanaru was stopped from travelling to Maharashtra amid suspicions that he was trying to flee and asked to return to his home district. He later addressed his followers and linked the sexual assault case with an alleged conspiracy against the mutt, which is among influential centres for the politically influential Lingayat community believed to be the single largest group in Karnataka.
-
WB fish traders request Bangladesh govt to send 2000 MT Hilsa in festive season
Fish importers in West Bengal on Thursday requested Bangladesh government to send at least 2,000MT of Hilsa fish, popularly known as the queen of fish, to the state for the upcoming festive season. Since 2012, the Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh government imposed a ban on the export of Hilsa. In 2021, fishermen in West Bengal could catch only around 6,170MT of Hilsa. In 2017, around 26,000MT of Hilsa was caught, the highest haul in recent times.
-
Odisha: NGT imposes ₹36 cr penalty on two persons for illegal sand mining
In the highest ever penalty imposed on individuals indulging in illegal mining of sand from riverbed in Odisha, the National Green Tribunal has asked two people of Mayurbhanj district to deposit around ₹36 crore for illegal mining, royalty for the excess mined sand as well as the environmental damage caused by it.
-
148 shops gutted in Panchkula Sector 9 rehri market blaze
A major fire broke out at the Sector 9 rehri market in Panchkula late on Thursday night, leaving 148 shops gutted. Also read: Covid, fading interest pushes Panckhula's cycle sharing system off track It took 13 fire tenders six hours to control the blaze. While nine fire tenders were from Panchkula, three were called from Chandigarh and one from Zirakpur. Fire station officer Tarsem Singh said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
-
Lufthansa strike: Crowd protest outside Delhi airport after flights cancelled
A crowd of nearly 150 people gathered early Friday morning outside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport (terminal 3) demanding either a full refund or tickets on alternate flights after German airline Lufthansa cancelled hundreds of flights - including two Frankfurt and Munich-bound services from India - due to a union strike that began at midnight.
-
UP: ‘Jail ka khana’ gets 5-star FSSAI rating in Farrukhabad
Fatehgarh Central Jail in Farrukhabad seems to have changed this perception of 'jail ka khana'. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on Thursday issued a five-star rating to the central jail for the high-quality food it serves to the inmates. DG prisons, Anand Kumar, said the Fatehgarh Central jail is the first prison in Uttar Pradesh to have received a five-star rating maintaining the highest standards in kitchen.
