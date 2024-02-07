 Liquor ban in parts of Bengaluru on February 14. Here is why | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Liquor ban in parts of Bengaluru on February 14. Here is why

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 09:34 PM IST

The areas that fall under the jurisdiction of the police commissioner will be excluded.

The liquor ban in parts of Bengaluru will come into force from 5 pm on February 14 to 6 am on February 17 as the Legislative Council by-election to Bangalore Teachers Constituency is scheduled for February 16. The areas that fall under the jurisdiction of the police commissioner will be excluded. As many clubs and restaurants planned to host grand parties on Valentine's Day (February), the liquor ban is expected to hamper the celebrations if they fall under the mentioned jurisdictions.

Also Read - Karnataka man gets stabbed for scolding a boy for rash driving, three held

On January 29, the Congress and the NDA filed nominations for the legislative council election from the Bangalore Teachers’ Constituency. Former MLC Puttanna of the Congress and A P Ranganath representing the BJP-JD(S) filed their nomination. The elections are being held as Puttanna, who held the seat, resigned from the BJP and the Legislative Council on March 16, 2023.

Puttanna joined the Congress after quitting BJP and unsuccessfully contested the Karnataka Assembly election last year from Rajajinagar constituency. Ministers B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and M C Sudhakar were among those who accompanied Puttanna to file his nomination.

Ranganath was flanked by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and former ministers C N Ashwath Narayan and G T Deve Gowda when he submitted his application. A Supreme Court and High Court lawyer H Sunil Kumar has also jumped into the fray, filing his nomination as an independent candidate.

