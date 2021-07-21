Loyal BJP worker: Yediyurappa urges followers not to embarrass party

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa took to Twitter on Wednesday and urged his supporters to follow party ethics and refrain from indulging in “protests and indiscipline”. He said he was privileged to be a loyal worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it was his honour to serve the party with the highest standards of ethics and behaviour. The 78-year-old leader, faced with dissent, said the party is like a “mother” to him and his supporters’ goodwill should not harm the party’s discipline

"I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with highest standards of ethics and behaviour.I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party,” he wrote.

"Your goodwill should not exceed the boundaries of discipline. Party is like a mother to me and disrespecting it will cause pain to me. I believe that my true well-wishers will understand and respond to my feelings," he added.

The statement came amid strong speculations of leadership change in the Karnataka government, even as voices of support for Yediyurappa continued to grow. The influential Lingayat leader has also received an outpouring of support from the community with the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha leaders warning the BJP of "bad consequences" if the was removed from the post.

However, BJP MLC AH Vishwanath criticised the Mahasabha leaders for backing Yediyurappa and asked if they were “backing corruption” by supporting the current chief minister." Vishwanath, who had switched over from the Janata Dal-Secular in 2019 to help the Yediyurappa government come to power, said, "Why is the BJP High Command asking Yediyurappa to move out? The main reason is corruption.When this being the case, what message the seers are sending out? You are giving a message in favour of corruption.”

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa cancelled a legislative party meeting he had called on July 26, the second anniversary of his government, in a possible signal that he may still be in control, some BJP leaders indicated. They said Yediyurappa has instead called for a dinner meeting of all MLAs on Sunday.

Several BJP leaders, including MP GM Siddeshwara and B Suresh Gowda have expressed confidence in Yediyurappa continuing as the chief minister.