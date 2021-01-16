IND USA
Made in India vaccines bringing battle against Covid-19 to an end: Amit Shah

Shah highlighted that India has fought the battle against the pandemic effectively as it has a high recovery rate and less fatality rate compared to other nations.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Shah applauded the healthcare sector for preparing the infrastructure to test and treat affected people in a short period of time at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a campus for the newly-raised battalion of Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF's) Rapid Action Force (RAF) at Karnataka’s Bhadravathi. (ANI/Twitter)

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday India has been able to take the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to its last stage with the help of two made in India vaccines as the country launched an inoculation drive. Shah also hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the battle against the disease, which has taken over 152,000 lives across the country.

“It is a matter of joy for all Indians that we have been able to take this battle to its last stage with the help of two made in India vaccines,” Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The home minister was addressing an event in Karnataka’s Bhadravathi where he laid the foundation stone of a campus for the newly-raised battalion of Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF's) Rapid Action Force (RAF).

“The world has been fighting the battle against Covid-19 for over a year. Several people have died and it has been the toughest battle in humankind's history. But, I am happy to say that India fought the most successful battle against Covid-19, under Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi's leadership,” Shah said.

Shah highlighted that India has fought the battle against the pandemic effectively as it has a high recovery rate and less fatality rate compared to other nations. Shah also applauded the healthcare sector for preparing the infrastructure to test and treat the affected people in a short period of time.

The Karnataka government allotted a 50.29-acre land for the headquarters of the 97th battalion of the RAF, the special anti-riots wing of CRPF. The campus will consist of a hospital, a Kendriya Vidyalaya, family quarters for troops, administrative building, family welfare centre, sports facilities including a stadium and swimming pool.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Union minister Pralhad Joshi were also present along with the home minister. Shah will address a public rally in Belagavi on Sunday and inaugurate KLE Hospital's advanced simulation centre.

