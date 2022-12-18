Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Maha minister, MP barred from attending convention

Maha minister, MP barred from attending convention

bengaluru news
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 11:50 PM IST

Deputy commissioner and district magistrate Nitesh Patil ordered the ban on Mane, who, on Saturday, had sent his tour programme of the Belagavi police.

Karnataka imposed a prohibition on entry of those wishing to attend ‘Mahamelava’ convention of MES. (ANI)
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi

Karnataka on Sunday imposed a prohibition on entry of Kolhapur Shivasena MP Dharyaseel Mane and minister Shambhuraje Desai, and those wishing to attend the ‘Mahamelava’ convention of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) scheduled at the vaccine depot grounds on Monday.

Deputy commissioner and district magistrate Nitesh Patil ordered the ban on Mane, who, on Saturday, had sent his tour programme of the Belagavi police.

The government said the address of Maharashtra leaders at the pro-Maharashtrian convention would affect the legislative session and disturb law and order.

Earlier, ADGP Alok Kumar inspected the venue of Mahamelava and instructed the police about protection. A total of 21 checkpoints have been formed in the border areas of Belagavi taluk, Chikkodi and Nippani and at the Uchagavi side from the Shinnolli site in Maharashtra.

Apart from drone cameras, many CCTVs, 1 SP, 3 DSPs, six inspectors, 8 ASIs, and 230 constables, including two each KSRP and CAR platoons have been deployed at the convention.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP