Major treks in Western Ghats closed amid heavy rains across Karnataka. Full details

Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
ByHT News Desk
Jul 18, 2024 02:34 PM IST

In the Western Ghats, popular treks like Netravati, Kudremukh, and Kodachara are usually flocked by tourists during the monsoons.

Massive rains hit Karnataka, and a red alert has already been issued by the Indian Meteorological Département. Amid landslides in western ghats, the Karnataka tourism department has cancelled all treks until further notice for the safety of tourists and trekkers. In the Western Ghats, popular treks like Netravati, Kudremukh, and Kodachara are usually flocked by tourists during the monsoons. However, the tourism department has now announced that all popular treks in the state will be shut.

Here are the treks that are closed until further notice

  1. Kudremukha Peak Trek
  2. Netravathi Peak Trek
  3. Kodachadri Trek
  4. Kurinjal Trek
  5. Gangadikal Peak Trek
  6. Narasimha Parvatha Peak Trek

In an X post, the Karnataka tourism handle wrote, “Your safety is our top priority. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time. Get ready to explore these beautiful trails once they are safe again. Stay safe and stay dry.”

Meanwhile, at least four people were killed, and three others went missing in a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in the Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka. On Tuesday, the landslide occurred near Shirur village in Ankola Taluk on National Highway 66. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams of 24 members, along with a fire service team, have undertaken the rescue operation.

