As the discussion on reservation for Kannadigas Bill in Karnataka was taking a lead on the internet, the memers had a field day, with witty posts on X. Many users questioned if Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) too will have 50-75% of Kannadigas in the team, going by the new Bill. 'Reservation for RCB players too?': Internet in splits amid controversial Bill in Karnataka(ANI )

A user named Neha Singhal took to social media and wrote, “Is this 70% reservation policy applicable for the RCB team as well? Karnataka #Kannadigas Bangalore.”

A few people also trolled RCB and said that the IPL team will at least win a tournament by this move. “Do that in the IPL also. Let's see if RCB gets a cup this way at least,” added another user.

Many founders in Bengaluru expressed backlash on the Karnataka cabinet’s decision to introduce the new Bill and even planned to move out of Bengaluru, if the bill is passed. The ministers from other states like Telugu Desham Party’s (TDP) Nara Lokesh too welcomedthe establishments in Bengaluru to set up their shop in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam and promised full support along with friendly policies.

However, on Wednesday night, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the decision to temporarily pause the controversial bill. In an X post, he wrote, “The draft bill intended to provide reservations for Kannadigas in private sector companies, industries, and enterprises is still in preparation. A comprehensive discussion will be held in the next cabinet meeting to make a final decision.”