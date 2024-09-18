‘Malabari boys’ in Bengaluru make Instagram Reels at traffic signal on Onam, internet demands action. Video

A group of young boys in Bengaluru who called themselves ‘Malabari boys’ landed in soup after they performed for an Instagram Reel near a busy signal. The incident reportedly happened during the Onam festival, and X users are demanding Bengaluru Police take action for disrupting the traffic. ‘Malabari boys’ in Bengaluru make Instagram reels at traffic signal on Onam, netizens demand action. Video

Also Read - 'Bengaluru is in India': Karnataka minister slams Piyush Goyal after he batted for new Silicon Valley

An Instagram user called Dil Shad put out a video recently where a group of Dhoti-clad boys entered a busy traffic signal in Bengaluru and posed for the camera while the vehicles were waiting at a signal. Shad shared the video and wrote, “Malabari boys from south side.”

Though the video got more than 600k likes on Instagram, it created a concern among people amid increasing traffic issues in tech capital. A user tagged Bengaluru police and wrote, “Imagine if auto drivers had done this, they’d already be behind bars @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic, how is this acceptable for a tax-paying citizen stuck in traffic while some guys block the road at a signal? Is this something you'd allow everyone to do? Please take action.”

Also Read - Bengaluru company's IT admin steals 50 laptops after failed tomato farming, caught on CCTV: Report

Another user said, “They are blocking Zebra Crossing and Pedestrian Crossing to make reels. Police should take action.”

Meanwhile, some people stood with the boys and said that they performed for reel when the signal turned red. A user wrote, “Chill man what is the problem? They have not obstructed any Traffic, no nonsense things they hv done. Grow up man. While the signal was Red, they took Pic.”

A second user said, “These weirdos lost it completely. Its clearly red signal. You think people will wait so patiently for them to make reels if it wasn’t red signal? . That too in bengaluru trafic? Have some sense dude. Youre making a joke out of yourself.”