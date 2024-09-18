'Bengaluru is in India': Karnataka minister slams Piyush Goyal after he batted for new Silicon Valley

Hours after Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal advocated for a new Silicon Valley for India, apart from Bengaluru, Karnataka Industries minister MB Patil slammed him for his views. Patil said that it takes decades to build an ecosystem like Bengaluru and urged him to join for further development. 'Bengaluru is in India': Karnataka minister slams Piyush Goyal after he bats for new Silicon Valley of India

In a meeting earlier, Piyush Goyal. “I know Bengaluru is the Silicon Valley of India, but it is time to create our own Silicon Valley. We should create new townships for entrepreneurs, start-ups, innovators and disruptors. People with ideas should be able to land in these townships and look for ways to build connections for the implementation of their ideas.”

These comments irked Patil, and he asked why he does not consider Bengaluru “our own” city. In an X post, Patil wrote, “ Our Own? Bengaluru is in India. India is our Country. Bengaluru wasn’t built in a Day; it took decades, centuries to build Bengaluru.”

The Karnataka minister also requested the union minister to help KHIR (Knowledge, Health, Innovation and Research) city which is in the premises of Bengaluru. “You can build structures, roads, and infrastructure. An ecosystem takes decades to build. Bengaluru is the hub of Indias, knowledge ecosystem. I urge @PiyushGoyalOffc @PiyushGoyal to rather use his offices to help further our own ‘Namma Bengaluru’ as a global city, and also assist where possible in making KHIR a massive global destination.”

KHIR city project that is yet to be launched is expected to attract investments worth ₹40,000 crores in all four segments and is likely to create around 80,000 new jobs, according to the Karnataka government. The location of the KHIR city is not finalised yet and it is likely to be surrounding Bengaluru, feasible to the international airport.