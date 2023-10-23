Man dies after being hit by BMTC bus, driver detained

Bengaluru

A 32-year-old man died on the spot after being hit by a speeding Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus in Bengaluru’s Nelamangala on Saturday, officials said.

According to officials, the victim has been identified as Subhash (32). The overspeeding BMTC bus hit the two-wheeler after which he fell on the ground and was run over, killing him on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the Nelamangala traffic police visited the spot and conducted an investigation. A case has been registered at Nelamangala Traffic Police Station. “We have detained the BMTC bus driver and are interrogating him,” a police official said.

Instances of BMTC buses claiming lives in road accidents are on the rise, with October alone recording four fatal accidents.

Earlier this month, a 25-year-old civil engineer was killed after a BMTC bus ran over him near Yelahanka’s Attur Layout on October 5. The accident occurred when the victim, Bharat, attempted to overtake the speeding BMTC bus and lost his balance. He collided with the BMTC bus which ran over his head killing him on the spot.

On October 8, three-year-old boy was killed on the spot when he slipped from a scooter and came under the wheels of a BMTC bus at Garvebhavipalya junction at Hulimavu in Bengaluru.

On October 14, A 21-year-old engineering student was hit and run over by a speeding BMTC bus, killing him on the spot in Yeshwanthpur area.

