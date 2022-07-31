Man handed life imprisonment for throwing acid on wife in Bengaluru

A city civil and sessions court in Bengaluru sentenced a 56-year-old man to life imprisonment for throwing acid on his wife and murdering her, the public prosecutor said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the charge sheet filed by the police, the attack took place on July 17, 2007, and the victim, Manjula , had undergone treatment for severe burns. She succumbed to her injuries two months later.

Public prosecutor K S Latha, representing the state, said that judge Manjunath convicted Channegowda and sentenced him to life imprisonment. He was sentenced to life for murder, ten years imprisonment for the acid attack and additional two years for cruelty.

The accused, Channegowda, married Manjula in 1996 and lived in Sanyasi Quarters near Kempegowda Nagar. They had two children, the charge sheet stated.

According to the police, Manjula was a victim of domestic violence and the accused did not allow the wife to talk to anyone. She even had to quit her job four months before the attack because of the pressure from him, police added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the couple had an argument during which Channegowda threatened to pour acid on her face. On July 14, 2017, they added that Channegowda came home with a bottle of acid and committed the crime.

Police said their two children were at school during the incident. About 60% of her face was burnt. A grievously injured Manjula was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where she died after undergoing treatment for two months, police added.

The investigation showed that Channegowda procured acid through an acquaintance named Kumaresh, claiming it was for cleaning purposes.