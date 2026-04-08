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Man held for killing teacher over 13 lakh loan in Karnataka

Man held for killing teacher over ₹13 lakh loan in Karnataka

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 09:24 pm IST
PTI |
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Kalaburagi , A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a teacher after she repeatedly demanded repayment of a 13 lakh loan that he had taken from her, police said on Wednesday.

Man held for killing teacher over 13 lakh loan in Karnataka

The accused, Amar, allegedly attacked the woman with a sharp weapon and later set the body on fire on the Kamalapur-Kalmood road in the district in an attempt to destroy evidence, they said.

Police identified the victim as Jyoti , a resident of Kalaburagi city, who was working as a teacher in Bidar district.

The matter came to light after an unidentified female body was found beside the Kamalapur-Kalmood road, they said.

Initially, it was treated as an unidentified body. Based on a complaint from a local resident, a murder case was registered under 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kamalapur Police Station limits in Kalaburagi district, police said.

The investigation was immediately taken up and her photographs were widely circulated and later, the woman was identified.

Based on the accused's statement, police recorded his confession, collected evidence in the case, arrested him and produced him before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kalaburagi murder case teacher loan
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